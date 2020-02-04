News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Lost’ artworks go on show in split Cyprus 45 years on

‘Lost’ artworks go on show in split Cyprus 45 years on
Tuesday, February 04, 2020 - 11:51 AM

It has taken more than 45 years, but 219 paintings thought lost or stolen – including some of the most significant works produced by Greek Cypriot artists – have gone on display.

One work by artist George P Georghiou has been hailed as one of Cyprus’s “most iconic paintings”.

The oil-on-plywood painting encapsulates the Greek Cypriots’ armed uprising against British colonial rule during the latter half of the 1950s that culminated in the Mediterranean island’s independence.

“This is some of the most prized art in Cyprus and Greece,” said Yiannis Toumazis, a senior Greek Cypriot official on a committee trying to foster trust through culture between the divided island’s Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities.

A man looks at the paintings at the Ledra Palace Hotel inside the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)
A man looks at the paintings at the Ledra Palace Hotel inside the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Officials said the paintings are of incalculable artistic value but some could carry price tags well into six figures.

A sample of the paintings were unveiled at an exhibit at a disused hotel straddling the UN-controlled buffer zone that cuts across the capital Nicosia.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, were on hand to launch the exhibit.

The works had languished in the basement of a cultural centre in the breakaway Turkish Cypriot northern third of ethnically divided Cyprus.

They were put in storage there after being rounded up from private collections and public galleries after a 1974 Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aiming at union with Greece.

President Nicos Anastasiades, centre right, and Mustafa Akinci, centre, leader of the ethnically divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots, at the exhibition (Petros Karadjias/AP)
President Nicos Anastasiades, centre right, and Mustafa Akinci, centre, leader of the ethnically divided island’s breakaway Turkish Cypriots, at the exhibition (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Although Turkish Cypriots declared an independent state, only Turkey recognises it.

But an agreement last year aimed at boosting trust between Cyprus’s Greek and Turkish-speaking communities saw the paintings re-emerge.

“To see the paintings returned was one of the most sentimental moments of my life,” said Androula Vassiliou, the committee’s Greek Cypriot co-chair.

In return, Turkish Cypriots received rare archival footage from state broadcaster CyBC of Turkish Cypriot cultural and sporting events dating from 1955 to the early 1960s.

The footage is a visual window to a past that had until recently lingered only in memory, said Turkish Cypriot committee co-chair Kani Kanol.

The artworks are back on display after languishing in a basement (Petros Karadjias/AP)
The artworks are back on display after languishing in a basement (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Whether it is Cypriot folk dances performed by Turkish Cypriots or Turkish Cypriot tennis legend Ilter Sami in action, the footage comprises a historical record that was previously inaccessible.

Mr Akinci, the Turkish Cypriot leader, hailed the exhibit as a “manifestation of the Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots’ respect for each other’s artistic and cultural values”.

“The common language of art, which is universal, serves as a unifying force,” he said.

The exhibit was a bright spot amid prolonged uncertainty over whether moribund reunification talks for the island would be relaunched soon.

“Art and cultural activities can tangibly contribute to efforts of achieving peace and reconciliation,” said Mr Anastasiades.

ArtCypruspaintingsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Q&A: Why was Sudesh Amman free to stage his attack?Q&A: Why was Sudesh Amman free to stage his attack?

Michel Barnier sets out Brussels’ position on post-Brexit deal with UKMichel Barnier sets out Brussels’ position on post-Brexit deal with UK

Streatham stabbing raises concerns over release of convicted terroristsStreatham stabbing raises concerns over release of convicted terrorists

China opens coronavirus hospital as market tumbles amid growing tollChina opens coronavirus hospital as market tumbles amid growing toll


Lifestyle

A top Polish musician is channelling her inner Coltrane on a tour of Ireland, writes Alan O’Riordan.Harp and soul for sounds of Alice’s wonderland

Shane Dunphy’s new audiobook revolves around a troubled teenager with mixed feelings about his involvement in a crime gang, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.Wexford author delves into Ireland’s criminal underbelly

A night at the movies set the scene for romance for Cork couple Ileana Wright and Ian Ross.Wedding of the Week: Singer Finbar Wright performs at daughter's wedding in UCC

The Oscars take place on Sunday and it seems like it’s Sam Mendes’ 1917 to lose what is proving to be a surprisingly straight forward best picture race.Podcast Corner: Once upon a time in a pre-Oscars podcast

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »