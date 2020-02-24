News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Los Angeles honours ‘amazing’ Kobe Bryant and daughter at public memorial

Los Angeles honours ‘amazing’ Kobe Bryant and daughter at public memorial
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 08:14 PM

Kobe Bryant’s wife has offered a poignant portrait of her NBA superstar husband and their daughter at a sold-out memorial service after they were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles.

Speaking at times through tears, Vanessa Bryant praised her husband’s devotion as she addressed thousands of fans gathered at the Staples Centre to remember Bryant and 13-year-old Gianna.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this Earth without each other,” Ms Bryant said. “He had to bring them home to have them together. Babe, you take care of our Gigi.”

The service took place at the central LA arena where Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 17 seasons of his two-decade NBA career.

Vanessa Bryant speaks at the event (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Vanessa Bryant speaks at the event (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The ceremony began with Beyonce performing her songs XO and Halo with dozens dozens of back-up musicians.

After chat show host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed the crowd, Ms Bryant remembered the family’s life with Gianna and her three siblings and then eulogised her husband. They had been together since 1999.

“He was the most amazing husband,” she said. “Kobe loved me more than I could ever express or put into words. I was fire. He was ice. Vice versa at times. He was my everything.”

The crowd included Lakers greats such as Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Pau Gasol. NBA commissioner Adam Silver joined Michael Jordan, Phil Jackson and dozens of current NBA players including Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the celebration (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the celebration (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

The concourse was a sea of people dressed in the team colours of purple and yellow and others in black. On the scoreboard, the Bryant family’s life flashed by in pictures.

Money from ticket sales will be given to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which supports youth sports programmes in under-served communities and teaches sports to girls and women.

Bryant’s death caused an outpouring of grief across Los Angeles, where he remained the city’s most popular athlete into retirement.

Dozens of public memorials and murals have been installed around the sprawling metropolis, and thousands of fans gathered daily outside the Staples Centre to commiserate after the crash.

A private funeral was held for Bryant and Gianna in Orange County on February 7.

BeyonceGianna BryantKobe BryantVanessa BryantTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Mars is seismically active, initial findings from Nasa’s probe confirmMars is seismically active, initial findings from Nasa’s probe confirm

Billion-year-old seaweed fossils discoveredBillion-year-old seaweed fossils discovered

Nasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures diesNasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures dies

Several injured as car hits crowd at German carnivalSeveral injured as car hits crowd at German carnival


Lifestyle

Their paths first crossed in the classroom 13 years ago for childhood sweethearts Emma Murphy and Kevin Leahy.Wedding of the Week: Lessons in love started in the classroom for childhood sweethearts

“This podcast features something never previously heard — anywhere, from anyone — the confession tape of an Irish serial killer.'Podcast Corner: Chilling story of an Irish serial killer

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

Paul McVeigh is hoping to crowdfund a new anthology, writes Marjorie BrennanWhy Paul McVeigh is providing an outlet for working-class voices

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »