Lorry hangs ‘precariously’ over bridge after overturning

Friday, June 07, 2019 - 10:38 PM

A lorry was left hanging over the edge of a bridge above a dual carriageway after overturning in Suffolk.

Highways England said traffic was held on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 at Copdock, near Ipswich, whilst police dealt with the incident.

Suffolk Police and specialist road officers attended the scene and drivers were warned to expect delays as recovery of the vehicle was arranged.

Eyewitness Roxy Louise Sier said the lorry was hanging “precariously” over the edge and that all emergency services were in attendance.

She added that she saw firefighters rescue the driver through a window.

- Press Association

