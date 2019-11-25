News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lorry driver due to enter pleas over deaths of 39 migrants

Lorry driver due to enter pleas over deaths of 39 migrants
By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 07:14 AM

A lorry driver accused over the deaths of 39 migrants will appear in court on Monday to enter pleas.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who was allegedly part of a global smuggling ring, is charged with the manslaughter of a group of men, women and children found dead in a refrigerated trailer.

The bodies of eight females and 31 males were discovered in the trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays, Essex early on October 23.

The victims were later identified as coming from various provinces of Vietnam with the youngest being two boys aged 15.

Robinson, who is known as Mo, faces 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration between December 1 2018 and October 24 2019.

He is also charged with acquiring criminal property and one count of concealing criminal property.

The defendant, of Laurel Drive in Craigavon in Northern Ireland, is due to appear to appear via video link from custody before Mr Justice Edis at the Old Bailey.

Christopher Kennedy, 23,  is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of human trafficking offences.

He was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning on the M40.

Kennedy, from Darkley, Co Armagh, is  charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of people with a view to exploitation and conspiracy to facilitate the commission of a breach of UK immigration law.

More on this topic

‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action‘Asylum seekers will continue to risk their lives’: Irish Refugee Council call for 'real' action

Two 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorryTwo 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorry

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identifiedAll 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

High-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deathsHigh-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deaths

Northern IrelandTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Health systems ‘unprepared to care for rising number of ageing people with HIV’Health systems ‘unprepared to care for rising number of ageing people with HIV’

What are the key words and phrases in the UK parties' manifestos?What are the key words and phrases in the UK parties' manifestos?

Pop stars and film makers rally behind Corbyn’s ‘last stand’Pop stars and film makers rally behind Corbyn’s ‘last stand’

Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps workSecret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work


Lifestyle

Virginia Fortune is the general manager of both the 1878 and The Premium Club — Private Members’ Clubs at 3Arena.You've Been Served - Virginia Fortune

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »