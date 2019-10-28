News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance

Lorry driver charged over container deaths remanded in custody after court appearance
Chelmsford Magistrates' Court, Essex. Picture: PA Wire
By Press Association
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 10:55 AM

A lorry driver has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of 39 migrants who were found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex.

Maurice Robinson, 25, who is known as Mo, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Chelmsford on Monday after appearing before them via video link.

He was charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering on Saturday.

Robinson was not asked to indicate a plea and will next appear at the Old Bailey on November 25 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The defendant, who is from Northern Ireland, was arrested shortly after the bodies of eight women and 31 men were found in the refrigerated trailer attached to his Scania cab in an industrial park in Grays in the early hours of October 23.

Another man wanted in connection with the investigation was arrested at Dublin port on Saturday.

Gardaí said the man, who is in his early 20s and from Northern Ireland, was held over an unrelated outstanding court order.

He is understood to be sought by Essex Police as part of their probe, and the force confirmed officers are in touch with Irish police.

Three other people arrested over the deaths remain in custody.

READ MORE

'These people are invaluable' - Group wants more support for SNAs

A 48-year-old man, from Northern Ireland, was detained at Stansted Airport on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and manslaughter.

Officers had earlier arrested a couple, both 38, in Warrington.

The pair, originally from the Republic of Ireland, were held on suspicion of 39 counts of manslaughter and people trafficking.

In Belgium, police are hunting the driver who delivered the trailer to Zeebrugge, the port it left before arriving in the UK.

All of the victims have now been moved from the truck in Tilbury Docks to Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford, for post-mortem examinations to be carried out.

Essex Police initially believed they were all Chinese nationals, but Vietnamese men and women are now feared to be among the dead.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore said the nationality of the victims is not yet known, but the focus is now on the Vietnamese community – although “there may be other nationalities involved”.

He said there were “very, very few” identity documents recovered and that police will share fingerprints with Vietnamese authorities in a bid to identify the bodies.

The BBC said it has been in contact with six Vietnamese families who fear their relatives are among the dead, with some having the smuggling fees repaid.

It is not yet known when the victims entered the trailer, where temperatures can be as low as minus 25C if the fridge is activated, or the exact route it travelled.

Belgian officials said the trailer arrived at Zeebrugge at 2.49pm on Tuesday and left the port the same day en route to Purfleet.

The trailer arrived at Purfleet at around 12.30am on Wednesday, and was picked up by the cab, known as the tractor, which arrived from Northern Ireland via Holyhead in North Wales on Sunday.

The lorry left the port at Purfleet shortly after 1.05am before police were called to the Waterglade Industrial Park on Eastern Avenue in Grays at 1.40am.

READ MORE

Plans to auto-enrol workers in pensions

More on this topic

Lorry driver charged over Essex migrant deaths to appear in courtLorry driver charged over Essex migrant deaths to appear in court

Desperate victims of neo-liberalism where everything has a priceDesperate victims of neo-liberalism where everything has a price

Essex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continuesEssex deaths lorry driver expected to be charged in morning as attempts to identify 39 victims continues

FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts FG MEP defends decision to vote against stepping up Mediterranean rescue efforts

TOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

MPs to vote on December election as EU decides Brexit extension lengthMPs to vote on December election as EU decides Brexit extension length

State of emergency in California as fires rageState of emergency in California as fires rage

British backpacker was ‘having the best time’ before disappearance, says sisterBritish backpacker was ‘having the best time’ before disappearance, says sister

How the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-BaghdadiHow the British media reacted to the death of Isis leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi


Lifestyle

'Jimmy Mack' and 'Heat Wave' have people jiving in the aisles.Martha Reeves and the Vandellas roll out the Motown classics at Cork Jazz Fest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »