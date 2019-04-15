NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lori Loughlin pleads not guilty over college admissions bribery scheme

Monday, April 15, 2019 - 04:36 PM

Actress Lori Loughlin is among a number of prominent parents pleading not guilty in a college admissions bribery scam.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli said in court documents that they are waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were indicted last week on charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy.

Loughlin and her husband plead not guilty (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with paying 500,000 US dollars (£381,000) in bribes to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower.

They have not publicly addressed the allegations against them.

Several other indicted parents have also entered not guilty pleas.

Fellow actress Felicity Huffman and 12 other parents have agreed to plead guilty

.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Lori LoughlinMossimo GiannulliUniversity of Southern California

