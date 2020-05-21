News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lori Loughlin and husband ‘to serve prison time’ in college admissions case

By Press Association
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 02:42 PM

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to charges in the college admissions bribery case and serve two months in prison, according to court papers.

The couple agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in a plea agreement filed on Thursday in Boston’s US federal court.

The charge carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of 250,000 US dollars.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss charges of money laundering and federal programmes bribery that were added after the case was filed.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” said United States Attorney Andrew Lelling.

“We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

A lawyer for the couple declined to comment.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously pleaded not guilty and firmly insisted on their innocence even as other parents reached deals with prosecutors.

The couple are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the case.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying 500,000 US dollars in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing team recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

