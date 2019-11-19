News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lori Loughlin and husband fighting new charges in admissions case

By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 09:34 PM

Full House actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband are contesting expanded charges against them in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Lawyers for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli entered not guilty pleas on their behalf on Tuesday to charges of conspiracy to commit federal programme bribery.

Earlier this month, the couple waived their right to appear in federal court in Boston to answer to the latest counts.

Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli (Steven Senne/AP)
Prosecutors added the bribery charge for 11 parents who previously pleaded not guilty in the case.

Another 19 parents have pleaded guilty or agreed to do so.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying 500,000 dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California (USC) as fake athletic recruits.

Their daughters no longer attend USC.

The couple previously pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering.

