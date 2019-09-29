News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lorenzo becomes category five hurricane with wind speeds of 160mph

By Press Association
Sunday, September 29, 2019 - 10:03 AM

Hurricane Lorenzo has strengthened into a category five storm in the central Atlantic Ocean, making it the strongest storm ever observed so far north and east in the Atlantic basin.

The US National Hurricane Centre said that the storm has maximum sustained winds of 160mph.

Lorenzo is moving north at 10mph and is centred about 1,410 miles southwest of the Azores, a Portuguese island chain.

There are no coastal watches or warnings currently in effect, although forecasters expect the storm to remain strong as it approaches the Azores over the next few days.

Officials say swells produced by the storm are currently affecting parts of the northeastern coast of South America and the Lesser Antilles.

