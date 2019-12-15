News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Longest UN climate talks end with no deal on carbon markets

By Press Association
Sunday, December 15, 2019 - 12:07 PM

Marathon international climate talks in Spain have ended with negotiators postponing a key decision on global carbon markets.

After two weeks of negotiations on tackling global warming in Madrid, delegates from almost 200 nations passed declarations calling for greater ambition in cutting planet-heating greenhouse gases and in helping poor countries suffering the effects of climate change.

But despite holding the longest climate talks ever in 25 nearly annual editions, they left one of the thorniest issues for the next summit in Glasgow, in a year’s time.

Environmental groups and activists accused the world’s richer countries of showing little commitment to seriously tackling climate change.

