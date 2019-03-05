NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
London's King's Cross St Pancras Tube station reopens after evacuation

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 10:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The tube station at London's King's Cross was evacuated this evening.

King's Cross St Pancras tube station was evacuated over a "fire alert" and no trains were stopping at the station.

Transport for London (TfL) tweeted that the station was closed at about 9.45pm while they investigated.

The station has since reopened just after 10.05pm.

