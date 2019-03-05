London's King's Cross St Pancras Tube station reopens after evacuation

The tube station at London's King's Cross was evacuated this evening.

King's Cross St Pancras tube station was evacuated over a "fire alert" and no trains were stopping at the station.

Anyone know why they’re shutting down @TfL King’s Cross station? Staff are kicking everyone out and saying it’s an emergency— Kelvin Chan (@chanman) March 5, 2019

Transport for London (TfL) tweeted that the station was closed at about 9.45pm while they investigated.

Just got evacuated off the tube at St Pancras 🤷‍♂️ station's shutting now pic.twitter.com/QR29p13jH2 — Gur Samuel (@GurSamuel) March 5, 2019

The station has since reopened just after 10.05pm.