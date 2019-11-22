News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

London Tube stations evacuated due to dust cloud

London Tube stations evacuated due to dust cloud
By Press Association
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 10:26 AM

Two London Underground stations were evacuated during the Friday morning rush hour after testing of fans created a dust cloud.

Canary Wharf and Canada Water stations were closed for around 10 minutes when the incident happened shortly after 9.15am.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokeswoman said: “We were doing testing of fans in the tunnels. It inadvertently created a dust cloud so we evacuated the stations.”

Some passengers covered their mouths in a bid to avoid breathing in the dust.

Owen Smith, who was one of those affected at Canada Water, said he thought there was “some sort of gas or smoke”.

He added that “everyone was very calm” and described the station staff as “a credit to TfL”.

London UndergroundTube

More in this Section

Corbyn declares war on rich and powerful with ‘manifesto of hope’Corbyn declares war on rich and powerful with ‘manifesto of hope’

Ukraine probes pursued at direction of Donald Trump, impeachment inquiry toldUkraine probes pursued at direction of Donald Trump, impeachment inquiry told

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and briberyIsraeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and bribery

Greenpeace activists spell out climate message on Angela Merkel’s officeGreenpeace activists spell out climate message on Angela Merkel’s office


Lifestyle

Move over quinoa.Everything you need to know about fonio, the ancient grain we’ll all be eating in 2020

The former heptathlete and all-round super woman chats to Lauren Taylor about how to stay fit in pregnancy and body confidence after a baby.Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill: ‘There’s still a lot of stigma attached to exercising pregnant’

Behaving aggressively is a stage many toddlers go through. The author of The Wonder Weeks explains how parents should deal with kids who kick & bite.Ask an expert: How can I stop my toddler kicking and biting?

It came as quite a surprise to learn that I had been writing my Weekend column in the Irish Examiner for 21 years — how the years have flown by and how the food scene has changed in Ireland over those two decades.A letter from Darina Allen: How the years have flown and the food has changed

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »