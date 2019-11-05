News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

London tenant unable to heat his house after landlord cages thermostat

London tenant unable to heat his house after landlord cages thermostat
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 05, 2019 - 06:20 PM

A London tenant was left unable to warm his house up after his landlord put the thermostat in a cage.

Alex Milsom shared a picture of the thermostat on Twitter, where it quickly went viral.

He told the PA news agency: “Hilariously/alarmingly this is a common experience as other people who have replied to my tweet have told me.

Sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon, we found our Nest adopted the motto of MC Hammer - namely 'can’t touch this' - and lo-and-behold we had no ability to control the thermostat

“We had the Nest installed earlier this month, and then sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon we found our Nest adopted the motto of MC Hammer – namely ‘can’t touch this’ – and lo-and-behold we had no ability to control the thermostat.

“This also affected our ability to control the hot water – and today and yesterday we found our hot water availability in short-supply.”

With the temperature getting increasingly frosty, Mr Milsom said he is unable to heat up extra water in the house, and ended up having to shower at work when the hot water ran out.

He added: “People across London, the UK, and indeed across the world have replied to my tweet to say about their experiences. From landlords who have taken away heating to landlords who have been even worse, it’s a really important discussion that I’m glad we had.

“It was also super endearing how everyone has been willing to support me as well – from free legal advice to everything else under the sun!”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “This is yet another example of the raw deal private renters get in England.

“If your home is excessively cold or hot, it can be classed as a hazard under the health and safety rating system for rented homes. It is not acceptable for a landlord to provide an inadequate level of heating.

“And if your landlord is coming into your home without notice, then it could be harassment.

READ MORE

Former chancellor Philip Hammond quits Britain's Parliament

“Shelter’s trained advisers are on hand seven days a week to support anyone facing housing problems like this, from poor quality housing to eviction notices. To get advice and support, visit www.shelter.org.uk/gethelp.”

LandlordLondonthermostat

More in this Section

Man on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New ZealandMan on trial for murder of British backpacker Grace Millane in New Zealand

Ex-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic processEx-MI5 head backs calls for publication of report on Russian meddling in UK democratic process

Xi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protestsXi Jinping meets Carrie Lam in ‘vote of confidence’ over Hong Kong protests

Trump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealingTrump plugs son’s book while accusing Biden family of self-dealing


Lifestyle

Lost Lives, a documentary showing at Cork Film Festival, is a timely reminder of the bad old days in the North, writes Richard Fitzpatrick Tragedy of the Troubles: Documentary a timely reminder of dark days in North

Known as EDS, this group of rare conditions affect joint movement and connective tissue.Lena Dunham, Jameela Jamil and Sia are sufferers, so what are Ehlers-Danlos syndromes?

Having less to spend can make you feel isolated and unhappy, but there are things you can do to help.What to do when your friends make a lot more money than you

It's that time of the year again.Darina Allen's best book buys for Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »