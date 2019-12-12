News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

London passengers buying paper tickets ‘overpaid by £184m for travel since 2015’

London passengers buying paper tickets ‘overpaid by £184m for travel since 2015’
By Press Association
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Passengers have overpaid by nearly £200 million to travel on London’s public transport since 2015 because they bought paper tickets, according to new research.

Transport for London (TfL) figures show 37 million peak daily travelcards were purchased in the four-and-a-half years to July despite them being more expensive than using an Oyster card or contactless payment card.

Consumer website MoneySavingExpert.com – which obtained the data through a Freedom of Information request – calculated that passengers who bought the paper travelcards spent at least £184 million more than if they had used other payment methods.

It described paying for public transport in London as “daunting” and warned that first time visitors are particularly at risk of overpaying. Travelcards entitle passengers to unlimited travel by London Underground, bus, tram or train within certain fare zones in the capital.

But the same journeys can also be paid for by Oyster or contactless cards, which have lower daily price caps for multiple trips. Under current rates, passengers buying a peak daily travelcard pay £3 more for zones 1-4 and £5.80 more for zones 1-6.

Paper ticket holders overpay by an even greater amount when they do not travel in all the zones paid for or make enough journeys to reach the equivalent Oyster or contactless daily cap.

MoneySavingExpert.com consumer expert Johanna Noble said: “With so many peak daily travelcards still being sold, it’s clear that many London travellers still aren’t aware that there are cheaper options available.

“It’s a travesty that passengers – many of whom are likely just to be visiting the capital rather than commuting in – have been overpaying to the tune of £184 million since 2015, with transport in London already so expensive.

“It begs the question why these peak daily travelcards are still being sold at such an inflated price.”

TfL chief technology officer Shashi Verma said: “Using Oyster or contactless to pay as you go is now the most popular way to travel by public transport in London, with around 63% of all Tube journeys now made this way.

“These methods of payments are quick, easy and secure, and are better value than buying a one day paper travelcard.

“We run a promotional campaign, which includes station posters and announcements and information on our website, to encourage customers to use these methods.

“Over the last five years the number of people buying paper tickets has reduced by two-thirds, however some customers still prefer purchasing paper tickets and this is often out of habit.”

READ MORE

Dáil passes bill calling for 3-year rent freeze

More on this topic

Pair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offencesPair arrested in UK on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences

Johnson denies knowledge of tax burden rising under ToriesJohnson denies knowledge of tax burden rising under Tories

1970s convictions of three men in UK overturned due to evidence of corrupt detective1970s convictions of three men in UK overturned due to evidence of corrupt detective

Hotel blaze not thought to be cladding-related, says fire serviceHotel blaze not thought to be cladding-related, says fire service

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Scottish leaders cast votes in UK general electionScottish leaders cast votes in UK general election

Boris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UKBoris Johnson did not vote for himself on polling day in the UK

Climate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summitClimate activists unfurl huge banner on EU headquarters ahead of summit

Harvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactionsHarvey Weinstein settlement deal with accusers prompts mixed reactions


Lifestyle

Ever wondered if liqueurs or drink-laced Christmas puddings might put you over the drink-driving limit? Pat Fitzpatrick picks up a breathalyser and puts six sweet treats to the testDo these boozy treats put you over the drink-driving limit?

Kya deLongchamps investigates the history behind the mythCan you really be arrested for eating a mince pie on Christmas Day in Britain?

Birds, hedgehogs and insects could all do with Christmas goodies too. Hannah Stephenson shares her top picks.Garden wildlife could all do with a few Christmas pressies too

Bag a bargain and beat the stress of flying at night with these top tips, says Claire Spreadbury.5 ways to make your late-night flight more bearable

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 9
  • 12
  • 21
  • 32
  • 46
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »