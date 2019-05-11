NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

London mayor Sadiq Khan has police protection after social media threats

Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 12:34 PM

London mayor Sadiq Khan has 24-hour police protection following repeated threats on social media.

Mr Khan, who was MP for Tooting before defeating Zac Goldsmith to succeed Boris Johnson as mayor, said levels of abuse had risen since the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Times UK reported that City Hall referred 17 cases to the police in a three-month period last year and 237 threats were made on social media.

Mr Khan told the paper’s magazine that the abuse had gone from “name-calling, trolling and threats to terrorism”.

Mr Khan said he had received a range of abuse, including ‘threats to terrorism’ (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He said: “It can’t be right that one of the consequences of me being the mayor of London and a Muslim in public life is that I have police protection.

“The referendum campaign allowed things to come to the surface and normalised things that should not be normalised.”

The Labour politician said there had been a rise in Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and homophobia, but that he did not place the blame for this at the door of Leavers.

However, he told the magazine: “It starts with name-calling, it can lead to criminal damage and graffiti (and) ultimately to the situation where Jo Cox is murdered or a terrorist can come to London and try to divide communities.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

US moving air defence missile system to Middle East to counter Iran

More on this topic

Anti-knife crime campaigners stage protest at YouTube’s London offices

EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt joins Lib Dems on campaign trail

Tory MP calls on Theresa May to quit at Prime Minister’s Questions

Second Scottish independence vote could ‘fundamentally’ damage UK, warns Blair

KEYWORDS

Sadiq Khan

More in this Section

Dozens feared dead after boat sinks in Mediterranean - reports

Trump says trade talks ‘congenial’ amid claims China tariffs help US

Extinct flightless bird ‘comes back to life after evolving for second time’

Anti-knife crime campaigners stage protest at YouTube’s London offices


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »