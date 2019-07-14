News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
London man, 25, charged with stabbing murder of pregnant woman and baby’s manslaughter

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 08:35 AM

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of heavily pregnant Kelly Mary Fauvrelle and the manslaughter of her baby son Riley, Scotland Yard has said.

Ms Fauvrelle was eight months’ pregnant when she was killed in the bedroom of her home in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, London, in the early hours of June 29.

The 26-year-old’s baby son – who was named Riley by family members after he was delivered by paramedics – died in hospital on July 3.

A man has been charged with the murder of Royal Mail worker Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, and the manslaughter of her son Riley (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Aaron McKenzie, 25, of Peckham Park Road, Peckham, was arrested on Thursday and taken to a central London police station.

Scotland Yard said early on Sunday that he had also been charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The attack took place in Ms Fauvrelle’s bedroom while her whole family was at home and relatives heard her screams at around 3.30am.

Two men had previously been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One, aged 37, was released with no further action, and a second, aged 29, has been released on bail until early August.

McKenzie is due to appear in Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

- Press Association

Aaron McKenzieCamberwell Green Magistrates' CourtKelly Mary FauvrelleLondonMetropolitan PolicePeckhamPeckham Park RoadTOPIC: UK

