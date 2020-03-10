Locked-down Italian region wants even stricter measures against Covid-19

The governor of Italy’s Lombardy region has said he will ask the Italian government to impose tighter virus-control measures after fresh data showed the new Covid-19 continues to spread in his northern region.

Regional governor Atilio Fontana told private TV channel La7 on Tuesday that the mayors of 12 provincial capitals agreed to request orders that would close non-essential stores and shut down local public transportation.

Mr Fontana said the requested measures would not impact grocery stores and other activities deemed essential for the public good. Police officers and soldiers check passengers leaving from Milan main railway station (Antonio Calanni/AP)

He said mandatory closures that could cause “damage to the collectivity or the economy″ also will not be imposed.

The governor did not provide new figures on virus cases in Italy.

A national tally usually is provided later in the day.

Lombardy has been hardest hit by the virus outbreak in the country.

Mr Fontana said stricter measures to limit travel and public events “are justified by the fact that on the one hand, contagion is growing, and by the fact that the (original) red zone where they observed the most rigid measures, the trend is reversing”.