Lockdown to continue in Scotland as coronavirus deaths rise to 575

There are “optimistic signs” the coronavirus lockdown is working but restrictions will continue, Nicola Sturgeon said as Scotland’s death toll rose to 575.

A total of 6,067 people have now tested positive for the virus in the country, up 155 from 5,912 the day before, with nine more deaths.

There are 211 people in intensive care with coronavirus or coronavirus symptoms, a decrease of 10 on Sunday, and 1,797 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

The Scotish First Minister said labs in the Tayside and Ayrshire and Arran health board areas have not reported testing figures from the last 24 hours and death figures are often lower after the weekend.

“There are early optimistic signs that the steps we are taking are working but until we know more, until we have solid evidence, we must stick with it,” she said.

A review of lockdown measures will take place this week but Ms Sturgeon said this is unlikely to lead to a lift in restrictions.

Amid concern over deaths in care homes, Ms Sturgeon said the Government is working with the Care Inspectorate to take action.

“I want to give a very strong assurance firstly, that we’re working hard with the Care Inspectorate to provide appropriate support to care homes, their staff and their residents,” she said.

“Secondly, we’re working hard to ensure that we can publish full and robust information about numbers of cases in care homes, which we hope to do later this week.”