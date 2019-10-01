News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lockdown at Tory conference after senior MP clashes with security

Lockdown at Tory conference after senior MP clashes with security
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 03:15 PM

A senior Tory MP is understood to have clashed with security at the Conservative Party conference in England, prompting a lockdown of part of the venue.

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown was involved in what a doorman described as a “small misunderstanding” at the International Lounge in the conference centre.

Police said an attendee tried to enter the lounge without the relevant pass, leading security staff to intervene.

PA understands Mr Clifton-Brown was trying to enter the room with a guest.

The “misunderstanding” led to a lockdown of some areas, including the press room, at the Manchester Central Convention Centre for around 20 minutes.

The Cotswolds MP told the PA news agency: “I’ve got nothing further to say about it. I don’t want to comment on it, really.”

A staff member guarding the door of the International Lounge said the incident was sparked by a disagreement.

“It was a small misunderstanding,” the man said.

Greater Manchester Police said in statement: “At around 1.45pm on Tuesday 1 October 2019, an attendee to the Conservative Party Conference attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass.

“Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Senior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fianceeSenior MP kicked out of Tory conference after clash with security over fiancee

Disabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walkDisabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walk

Waitrose boss leaving amid John Lewis overhaulWaitrose boss leaving amid John Lewis overhaul

Man detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of ParliamentMan detained after pouring ‘petrol’ over himself near British Houses of Parliament

TOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Fugitive Shane O'Brien convicted after international manhuntFugitive Shane O'Brien convicted after international manhunt

Police made arrest after death threat to Yvette Cooper, says husband Ed BallsPolice made arrest after death threat to Yvette Cooper, says husband Ed Balls

Disabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walkDisabled boy, 5, ‘humiliated’ in Legoland after being told to walk

Egypt displays looted coffin returned from New York museumEgypt displays looted coffin returned from New York museum


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »