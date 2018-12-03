NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lock him up! Donald Trump urges ‘full and complete’ jail term for Michael Cohen

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 04:48 PM

President Donald Trump has called for a “full and complete” sentence for his long-time lawyer Michael Cohen.

Mr Trump made his views clear in a tweet on Monday.

The president said: “You mean he can do all of the terrible, unrelated to Trump, things having to do with fraud, big loans, Taxis, etc., and not serve a long prison term?”

Mr Trump added that Cohen “makes up stories to get a great & already reduced deal for himself.”

Cohen had pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal counts, including campaign-finance violation and other charges and implicated the president in open court.

Last week, he also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

His lawyers have argued that he should be spared prison for crimes he committed in an abundance of enthusiasm for his ex-boss.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 12.

- Press Association


