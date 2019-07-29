Locals warned to lock doors amid Canada search for teenage murder suspects

Police in Canada have urged residents in a remote northern town to stay inside and lock their doors as officers hunt for two teenagers sought over the killings of three people.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they had received a tip the night before that “two males matching the description of the wanted suspects were seen in York Landing, Manitoba” and it was “critical” that residents “stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked”.

Officers on the ground have not made contact with the individuals, as such, the RCMP is not yet in a position to confirm that these are the wanted suspects. The goal today remains to safely locate and apprehend the individuals and confirm their identities. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 29, 2019

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been charged with second-degree murder after the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was found last week in northern British Columbia.

They are also suspects in the fatal shootings of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, North Carolina, whose bodies were found on July 15 along the Alaska Highway about 300 miles from Mr Dyck’s killing.

RCMP Manitoba said the Royal Canadian Air Force was assisting with the search.

It is critical that residents of York Landing remain vigilant & stay indoors as much as possible with their doors locked, & to report anything suspicious by calling their local police immediately. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) July 29, 2019

Police had earlier been searching further east in the town of Gillam, aided by tracking dogs and drones.

The father of one of the suspects has sent a book to reporters describing his mental health, harassment convictions involving his ex-wife and his relationship with his fugitive son.

Alan Schmegelsky said the book, titled Red Flagged, is a novelisation of real events and fictionalises some incidents.

He said he sent the book to reporters to highlight how a “broken system” has shaped him and his son.

“My son and I have been treated like footballs. It’s time for some truth,” he said. Security camera images of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press/AP)

He writes that he was arrested by Victoria police on August 4 2008, his son Bryer’s eighth birthday, three years after an acrimonious split with the boy’s mother.

Court records show he was charged with criminal harassment in December 2008. He was found guilty of the lesser offence of disobeying a court order.

He returned to court numerous times over the next decade on charges of harassment and breach of probation.

Mr Schmegelsky says he does not have a permanent residence and has been homeless for about two years, staying primarily in Victoria.

He has said he did not see his son between the ages of eight and 16, then his son briefly lived with him in Victoria and they worked in construction together for a summer.

