Live: MPs votes on 8 Brexit options being counted as formal Brexit date is debated

MPs are to vote tonight on eight possible Brexit options after Parliament seized control of the Commons agenda.

The MP's can vote yes or no or abstain from voting for each of the options.

Update: 7:58pm

The UK government has tabled a sittings motion for tomorrow, so that if passed, the House of Commons can sit on Friday.

Update 7.39pm:

The Commons has resumed as the indicative voting process has ended. Votes are being counted while MPs are debating changing the formal date for Brexit from 11.00pm on March 29 to either April 12 or May 22. It depends on if MPs approve the PM's withdrawal agreement.

Nigel Farage has said that despite the PM's proposed decision to step down, her deal is a “bad treaty” and compared it to the Treaty of Versailles.

He tweeted: “Even if Mrs May goes, it is a bad treaty that will give us years of acrimony. A modern day versailles.”

Even if Mrs May goes, it is a bad treaty that will give us years of acrimony. A modern day versailles.— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) March 27, 2019

Update: 7.32pm

Chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees Mogg says he will back PM brexit deal if the DUP abstains. He said MPs should have instead opted for a vote of no confidence and let the public have a general election.

He told the BBC: “This is constitutionally absurd that people who have voted to take control of proceedings in the house basically don’t have any confidence in the Government but don’t have the courage to say so in a formal vote and they are doing it in an under-the-table fashion.”

“It makes a minority Government extraordinarily difficult and it doesn’t make the governance of this country any better."

Mr Rees-Mogg added that he “preferred leaving without a deal” but backed the Prime Minister after that was ruled out.

“I think a considerable amount depends on the DUP and what it decides to do.

And it begins! Just witnessed some conservatives arguing and swearing at each other. I went to start recording and someone split them up. 😖 pic.twitter.com/396WeROISH — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) March 27, 2019

“I won’t abandon the DUP because I think they are the champions of the union of the United Kingdom, which is a very important part of Conservative philosophy and thinking.”

The deal has a “good chance of getting through” if the DUP back it or abstain, he said.

A Sky New poll shows that 44% of people think that MPs should reject the option of a no-deal brexit, while 35% think they should support it.

According to excerpts released by Downing Street, Mrs May told the 1922 Committee: “I have heard very clearly the mood of the parliamentary party. I know there is a desire for a new approach – and new leadership – in the second phase of the Brexit negotiations – and I won’t stand in the way of that.

Just took part in the indicative vote ballot; here’s how I voted. Will report results as soon as they are announced... pic.twitter.com/ZiTilgysxt— Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) March 27, 2019

“I know some people are worried that if you vote for the Withdrawal Agreement, I will take that as a mandate to rush on into phase two without the debate we need to have. I won’t – I hear what you are saying."

Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Twitter: "Theresa May’s pledge to Tory MPs to stand down if they vote for her deal shows once and for all that her chaotic Brexit negotiations have been about party management, not principles or the public interest.

A change of government can't be a Tory stitch-up, the people must decide."

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire said Theresa May’s address to the 1922 Committee was “very personal”.

READ MORE Who are the likely runners and riders to replace Theresa May?

He told the BBC: “Whilst the Prime Minister has given her indication tonight as to her long-term position, ultimately we have to deal with the here and now which she was so clear on, on getting behind the deal, making Brexit happen, get the vote through this place and move on for the country.”

Foreign Office Minister Sir Alan Duncan tweeted: "I don't care what her critics say about my view - I have massive admiration for Theresa May's fortitude and sense of duty. How has she managed to go through every day taking so much flak from less decent people?"