Live: Labour MP says party must try to break deadlock; DUP won't back any amendment

Follow rolling coverage of this evening's Brexit developments as they happen.

MAIN POINTS

MPs to vote on four Brexit options in indicative vote process

Voting is expected to begin at 8pm

Results are expected after 10pm

Watch the debate here:

Latest: Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer advised MPs, particularly Labour colleagues, to consider “supporting options other than their own preferred option in order to break the deadlock”.

He added of Labour’s position: “We will whip support for: amendment C, which is the customs union as a minimum in the name of (Mr Clarke); amendment D, Common Market 2.0 in the name of (Mr Boles); and amendment E on the confirmation public vote in the name of (Mr Kyle).”

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay was earlier asked if he was among the 170 Tory MPs who signed a letter to Theresa May which seeks to retain no-deal as an option.

He replied: “I have not signed any letter of the sort to which he refers. I have the opportunity to meet with the Prime Minister most days and if I have a point to raise with her obviously I would do so.”

Mr Barclay noted a Withdrawal Agreement is required as part of the plans outlined in the customs union, common market and second referendum motions.

During the debate Sammy Wilson, DUP Brexit spokesman, said the DUP will not be voting for any of the amendments tonight.

He said they did not safeguard the union and would not deliver Brexit, as the public's approval of how the British government is handling the negotiations fell to an all-time low

Earlier: Climate change activists strip in Commons as MPs debate Brexit votes

Police have arrested 12 people on suspicion of outraging public decency after climate change activists stripped off to stage a protest in the House of Commons while MPs debated Brexit.

A group of largely-naked Extinction Rebellion protesters with messages painted on their bodies stood up in the public gallery overlooking the debate this evening. Picture taken with permission from the twitter feed of James Heappey MP of the Extinction Rebellion protest in the public gallery of the House of Commons (James Heappey/PA)

Some of the activists dressed only in underwear used superglue in an attempt to stick themselves to the glass which separates the gallery from the chamber.

MPs were seen taking a glance up at the protest and Speaker John Bercow maintained that the debate on the second stage of the Brexit alternatives would proceed despite the protest.

Scotland Yard said officers were sent in an attempt to “negotiate” with the activists, before adding: “12 arrests have been made for outraging public decency.”

Some of us did try to warn that no good would come of the Speaker allowing people into the House of Commons chamber without a neck tie ...— John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) April 1, 2019

Extinction Rebellion, which describes itself as a non-violent direct action and civil disobedience group, said the protest was an attempt to draw politicians’ attentions to the “climate and ecological crisis”.

READ MORE 12 arrests after climate change activists strip in Commons as MPs debate Brexit

British MPS to vote on four alternative Brexit options

British MPs will this evening vote on four Brexit options in the second round of the indicative vote process.

None of the eight alternatives to Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan considered last week won a majority.

But four of the ideas considered then will be considered again by MPs after Speaker John Bercow made his selection of motions to be put to the vote.

The Speaker has selected the following #Brexit options for #IndicativeVotes this evening: (C) Kenneth Clarke - Customs Union (D) @NickBoles - Common Market 2.0 (E) @peterkyle - Confirmatory public vote (G) @joannaccherry - Parliamentary Supremacy pic.twitter.com/qMAMF0DRLt — UK House of Commons (@HouseofCommons) April 1, 2019