All eyes will be on Westminster today for the traditional State Opening of the UK's Parliament.

The first Queen’s Speech of Boris Johnson’s premiership will confirm a package of 26 bills, including a crackdown on violent and foreign criminals, measures to invest in the NHS and plans to strengthen environmental protections.

Meanwhile, ministers are preparing to rush through a bill to ratify any Brexit deal Mr Johnson is able to agree this week in Brussels in time for Britain to leave on the EU on October 31.