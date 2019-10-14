News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»BREXIT
By PA
Monday, October 14, 2019 - 11:38 AM

All eyes will be on Westminster today for the traditional State Opening of the UK's Parliament.

The first Queen’s Speech of Boris Johnson’s premiership will confirm a package of 26 bills, including a crackdown on violent and foreign criminals, measures to invest in the NHS and plans to strengthen environmental protections.

Meanwhile, ministers are preparing to rush through a bill to ratify any Brexit deal Mr Johnson is able to agree this week in Brussels in time for Britain to leave on the EU on October 31.

READ MORE

Hope for Brexit deal as early as this week, but negotiators ‘not there yet’

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

More on this topic

Law and order at centre of Johnson’s first Queen’s SpeechLaw and order at centre of Johnson’s first Queen’s Speech

Hope for Brexit deal as early as this week, but negotiators ‘not there yet’Hope for Brexit deal as early as this week, but negotiators ‘not there yet’

German exports to UK drop again in first seven months of 2019German exports to UK drop again in first seven months of 2019

Brexit deal 'possible this month, it may even be possible this week'Brexit deal 'possible this month, it may even be possible this week'

TOPIC: Brexit