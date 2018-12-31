Lion kills worker after escaping locked area at zoo in North Carolina

A worker has been killed by a lion that got loose from a locked space, according to a wildlife park in North Carolina.

The Conservators Centre in Caswell County said in a statement the lion was shot and killed on Sunday after it attacked the worker in an enclosure that was being cleaned.

The centre said a “husbandry team” led by a professionally trained animal keeper was carrying out the routine cleaning when the lion somehow got loose.

The centre added it was not immediately clear how the lion left the area that was supposed to be locked. It said it will be closed until further notice.

The facility was founded in 1999 and is in Burlington, about 50 miles north-west of Raleigh.

“The Conservators Centre is devastated by the loss of a human life today,” a statement said.

“This is an ongoing investigation, we have no further details at this time, and the family has not yet been notified. We will offer more information as we know more.”

On its website, the centre said it began giving public tours in 2007 and gets more than 16,000 visitors annually. It has more than a dozen employees and currently houses more than 80 animals and more than 21 species.

The centre says it took in 14 lions and tigers in 2004 to assist the US Department of Agriculture with caring for animals that were living in “unacceptable conditions”.

