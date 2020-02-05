LinkedIn chief executive steps aside after 11 years

The LinkedIn professional networking service is getting a new chief executive.

Jeff Weiner will become executive chairman after 11 years as chief of the Microsoft-owned business.

Ryan Roslansky, senior vice president of product, will become chief executive as of June 1.

Mr Weiner said the timing felt right personally and professionally, with a ready successor, while Mr Roslansky said LinkedIn’s priority of serving the world’s professionals is not going to change.

Couldn't be more excited to start my next play as LinkedIn's Executive Chairman on June 1st. Congrats to @Ryros on becoming our next CEO. https://t.co/txanyXU3Xh — Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) February 5, 2020

LinkedIn is a social network for workers and job seekers, with recruiters using it to find new staff.

Users can share their CVs, search for jobs and catch up on career advice and the latest news.

The basic version is free, though LinkedIn charges to get additional features.

Mr Weiner said he sees his new role as similar to how LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman helped him.

“He was there to help ensure that I was going to be successful,” Mr Weiner said in a video posted by LinkedIn.

“So I’d like to replicate this process.” LinkedIn’s Jeff Weiner (Eric Risberg/AP)

Mr Weiner said he would still be available to represent the company and help with product or strategy reviews.

The service has about 675 million members, compared with 33 million when Mr Weiner joined LinkedIn as chief executive in 2008.

Microsoft bought the company for 26 billion dollars (£20 billion) in 2016, making it the company’s largest acquisition.

LinkedIn made up almost 6% of Microsoft revenue over the past six months.

Mr Roslansky has been at LinkedIn for more than 10 years.

He will report to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella and join Microsoft’s senior leadership team.