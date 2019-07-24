News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lightning storms kill 20 in eastern India

Lightning storms kill 20 in eastern India
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 11:56 AM

Lightning has killed at least 20 people as thunderstorms and heavy rains lash eastern India, a government official said.

Disaster management official Amod Kumar Sharan said the deaths happened on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll in Bihar state to more than 100 from lightning and flooding since the monsoon season started in June.

A man covers himself with a jute sack in the rain in Prayagraj (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)
A man covers himself with a jute sack in the rain in Prayagraj (Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP)

Last Sunday, 33 people were killed by lightning in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. They were mostly farmers working in the field.

Millions of people have been hit by floods, their homes and crops devastated by surging waters in the worst-hit Bihar and Assam states.

South Asia’s monsoon rains, which hit the region from June to September, are crucial for the rain-fed crops planted during the season.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot

More on this topic

India sends unmanned mission to moon’s far sideIndia sends unmanned mission to moon’s far side

Bodies discovered after Mumbai building collapseBodies discovered after Mumbai building collapse

Two dead as building collapses in MumbaiTwo dead as building collapses in Mumbai

Rain causes deadly wall collapse in IndiaRain causes deadly wall collapse in India

IndiaTOPIC: India

More in this Section

The abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris JohnsonThe abrasive Vote Leave architect to advise Boris Johnson

In pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing StreetIn pictures: A look back at Mrs May’s memorable moments as she leaves Downing Street

Assistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in WalesAssistant to Mother Teresa dies after alleged attack in Wales

Man, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plotMan, 24, jailed in Sheffield over remote-controlled vehicle bomb plot


Lifestyle

He's one of the most successful cyclists of the 1980s and is regarded as one of the greatest classics riders.The Shape I'm In: Getting in gear with Seán Kelly

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »