Life sentence for white supremacist over fatal Charlottesville car attack

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 08:07 PM

An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of anti-racism protesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been sentenced to life in prison on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr of Maumee, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty in March to US federal hate crime charges in an attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others.

He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.

People fly into the air as a vehicle is driven into a group of protesters (Ryan M. Kelly/AP)
Fields apologised before the judge handed down his sentence.

The Unite The Right rally on August 12 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Fields admitted deliberately driving his car into counter-protesters who showed up to demonstrate against the white nationalists.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

- Press Association

