Libya's coast guard rescues nearly 100 migrants from rubber boat

Pic via Coast Guard Libya.
Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Libya's coast guard has rescued 96 Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said today a rubber boat carrying the migrants, mostly from Africa, stopped on Tuesday off the coast of the western town of Khoms.

He said the migrants were given humanitarian and medical aid and were taken to a refugee camp in the town.

Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Traffickers and armed groups have exploited Libya's chaos following the 2011 uprising.

Libyan authorities have stepped up efforts to stem the flow of migrants, with European assistance.

