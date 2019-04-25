NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Libya government appeals for UN mission to investigate violence

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Libya’s UN-supported government is asking the security council to appoint a “fact-finding mission” to investigate alleged violations by the forces attacking the capital.

Ambassador Elmahdi Elmajerbi said in an April 18 letter to the council president that the violations include “the killing and displacement of civilian citizens, the destruction of public and private properties, the recruitment of children and involving them in wars and hostilities”.

Mourners gather for funeral prayers (Hazem Ahmed/AP)

It also cited “targeting the civilian neighbourhoods and populated areas and exposing them to heavy artillery and Grad missiles”.

Forces loyal to Field Marshal Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive in Tripoli earlier this month, and are battling militias loosely allied with the UN-supported government.

The UN health agency says the fighting has killed more than 270 people, including civilians, and wounded nearly 1,300.

- Press Association

