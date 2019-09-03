Liberal Democrat MP: We can legislate against no-deal Brexit

Liberal Democrat MP Chuka Umunna has said he is "optimistic" a no-deal Brexit can be legislated against this week.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "The focus of efforts this week will be on legislating to stop the country crashing out of the EU without a deal. We are very optimistic this can be achieved."

He said the current departure date would need to be delayed for "at least two months" for a pre-Brexit general election to be held and then for up to a further six months for a second referendum.

"We believe that MP colleagues would be making a grave mistake if they throw all their eggs into the basket of legislating to extend Article 50 because we saw from the Vote Leave campaign, let's face it they now run the Government, that we've got a group of people here who are prepared to lie, to cheat and break the rules to win at any cost," he said.

"So, even if the Commons successfully legislates to get an extension, it may not necessarily work. The Government may find a way around it."

Earlier, former Conservative Party leader William Hague has called for Britain to go to the polls, saying the only way to solve the ongoing Brexit crisis is by electing a new Parliament.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Mr Hague said the current Parliament had shown itself to be unworkable, regardless of any strategies employed by Mr Johnson.