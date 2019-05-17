Lib Dems overtake Labour in Euro election race, poll suggests

The Liberal Democrats have overtaken Labour in the European election race but Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is the clear frontrunner, a poll has suggested.

The YouGov study put Sir Vince Cable’s party, which is campaigning with a Stop Brexit message, on 16%, one point ahead of Labour, while the Tories dropped to single-digit levels of support on 9%.

The Brexit Party was on 35% according to the survey of more than 7,000 people.

Only 35% of 2017 Labour voters - and just 20% of 2017 Conservative voters - say they intend to vote for those parties again at the EU Parliament elections. 62% of Tory voters will back the Brexit Party, while 43% of Lab voters will go Lib Dem/Green/CHUK https://t.co/COOknhxQCQ pic.twitter.com/zEAPyuh5tr — YouGov (@YouGov) May 17, 2019

The YouGov study again showed the Tories in fifth place, behind the Greens on 10%. Change UK were on 5% and Ukip on 3%.

YouGov’s Adam McDonnell said: “Both the Conservatives and Labour look set to lose a majority of those who voted for them in the 2017 general election.

“Only one in five (20%) of those who voted Conservative just under two years ago are sticking with the party for next week’s European Parliament vote, with 62% instead planning to back the Brexit Party. (PA Graphics)

“Labour is also losing a large proportion of their voters, mainly to Remain parties (Lib Dem 21%, Green 16%, Change UK 6%).”

Compared with YouGov’s previous study for The Times on May 8-9, the Lib Dems and Brexit Party were up one point, Labour and the Conservatives both down one.

– YouGov surveyed 7,192 British adults between May 12 and 16.

- Press Association