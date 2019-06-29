News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

LGBTQ group endorses Pete Buttigieg for president in 2020 race

Saturday, June 29, 2019 - 09:12 AM

A major political group dedicated to electing LGBTQ candidates has endorsed Democrat Pete Buttigieg for president in 2020.

LGBTQ Victory Fund gave the gay 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, its endorsement during a World Pride campaign event in New York on Friday.

Victory Fund President Annise Parker said: “Mayor Pete’s candidacy is redefining what is possible in American politics.”

Ms Parker said Mr Buttigieg’s experience as an Afghanistan War veteran and chief executive and his “authentic approach” to politics make him “the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box”.

The endorsement will provide a financial boost for Mr Buttigieg heading into Sunday’s second quarter fundraising deadline.

The group gave $2m to candidates in 2018.

Ms Parker says the Victory Fund will mobilise its network of supporters to help elect Mr Buttigieg.

- Press Association

READ MORE

60,000 expected to attend today's Pride Parade in Dublin

More on this topic

Race, age, healthcare and Trump dominate fiery Democratic debate

Republicans look to emulate Democrats with new fundraising platform

White House hopeful Jay Inslee unveils radical policies on climate change

Joe Biden says Donald Trump ‘subverting American values’ on immigration

2020Mayor PetePete ButtigiegTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Candy Crush makers grilled by British MPs over gaming addiction being recognised as disease

Man pleads not guilty over Magna Carta theft charges from UK cathedral

1600 migrant children 'reported dead or missing' in the period 2014-2018 - UN report

Pressure mounts on Corbyn to sack MP in anti-Semitism row


Lifestyle

Jenny Greene and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra light up Cork at Live at the Marquee

Teen slang translated: The new words every parent should understand

More than half of children have ‘fear of failure’ – 10 ways to help them beat it

Come on! Let's go shopping: The home interiors oases offering a bit of everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »