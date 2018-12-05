NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Letter written by Albert Einstein doubting God's existence auctioned for $2.9m

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 10:45 AM
By Greg Murphy

A letter written by Albert Einstein in which he doubts the existence of God has been auctioned for $2.9m (€2.6m) in New York.

The letter, dated 1954, was written in German to philosopher Eric Gutkind and in it, Einstein said that he did not believe in God.

Einstein wrote: "The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses."

"The Bible, a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends."

The first page of Albert Einstein's "God Letter," dated January 3, 1954.in which he offers his candid and unvarnished opinion that: "The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends." (Christie's via AP)

In 2002, a letter dated 1939 from Einstein to US president Franklin D Roosevelt warning him about Nazi atom bomb preparations was auctioned for $2.1m.

According to Christie's Auction House, the 'God Letter' sold for a record price, surpassing its estimated $1-1.5m (€880k - 1.3m) valuation.

The letter was last sold to a private collector in 2008 for $404,000 (€356k).


KEYWORDS

Albert EinsteinGodLetter

Related Articles

Tribunal to decide if veganism is religious belief

Founder of UCD could be canonised next year

War between science and religion is far from inevitable

Pope Francis denounces gossiping as he says tongues ‘kill like a knife’

More in this Section

France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

Ex-Trump aide should be spared jail after Russia probe cooperation – prosecutors

Tsunami warning lifted after quake strikes in south Pacific

European authorities launch crackdown on Italian mob


Lifestyle

A Question of Taste: Caoimhe Garvey

Olly Murs muses over life and luck

Eoin Turner: Raising a glass to success

Learning Points: Understanding the root causes of bad behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »