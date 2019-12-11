Let battle commence! General Election campaign in pictures

With voting due to get under way in the first December General Election for nearly 100 years, we look back at highlights from the campaign. Commons Speaker John Bercow called ‘Order’ for the final time on October 31, paving the way for the General Election campaign to begin (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson announced a General Election would take place on December 12 – marking the first December election in almost 100 years (Rick Findler/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage addresses supporters at the Washington Central Hotel in Workington (Danny Lawson/PA)

Boris Johnson during a visit to the Tayto Castle crisp factory in Tandragee, County Armagh (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie (right) and party General Election campaign chairman Alex Cole-Hamilton in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn unveils the Labour battle bus in Liverpool (Jacob King/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson plays with children at the Battersea Arts Centre in Lavender Hill, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon meets 11-month-old Riley Williamson in Gilmerton, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson in the boxing ring at Total Boxer, a specialised gym which offers training to young people as a means of keeping them away from violence, in Crouch End, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Jo Swinson at the Gurdwara Singh Sabha Temple in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

Nigel Farage holds a fish during a stop at the Grimsby Seafood Village (Danny Lawson/PA)

Boris Johnson pulls no punches at Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy in Wythenshawe (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn launches the Labour manifesto in Birmingham (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson tries his hand at bricklaying, at David Wilson Homes in Bedford (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn serves up treats at The Oatcake Boat in Stoke-on-Trent (Joe Giddens/PA)

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon gives her party’s candidate for North East Fife, Stephen Gethins, a haircut at Craig Boyd Hairdressing in Leven, Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn also underwent a trim at Big Mel’s Barbershop in Carmarthen, Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

Boris Johnson takes to the stage to launch the Tory manifesto at Telford International Centre in the West Midlands (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson tries his hand at sheep-shearing at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jo Swinson at Dunkertons Cider Company, an organic and plastic-free brewery, in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Lib Dem leader on the campaign trail in Cheltenham (Aaron Chown/PA)

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon plays with children at the Jelly Tots & Cookies Play Cafe in Uddingston, South Lanarkshire (Jane Barlow/PA)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tea with staff at West Cornwall Community Hospital in Penzance… (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

… and enjoys a tipple at Healey’s Cornish Cyder Farm, near Truro (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage picks up a copy of The Brexiteer during a visit to JPI Printers in Dinnington, South Yorkshire (Jacob King/PA)

Jo Swinson speaks to Extinction Rebellion protesters dressed as bees after they glued themselves to the Lib Dems’ battle bus during a visit to Knights Youth Centre in London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon makes a festive friend at Crieff Visitor Centre (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lib Dem Leader Jo Swinson is handed a Boris Johnson puppet at The Hub, Castlehill, Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA)

The SNP campaign bus travels up the Pass of Glencoe in the Highlands (Jane Barlow/PA)

Boris Johnson in goal before a football match between Hazel Grove Utd and Poynton Jnr Under-10s in the Cheshire Girls football league in Cheadle Hume (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Boris Johnson visits Grimsby Fish Market (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters in Bristol (Joe Giddens/PA)

Boris Johnson had an early start on the final day of campaigning, delivering milk in Leeds (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Jeremy Corbyn joined Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard in Glasgow for the party’s final push (Andrew Milligan/PA)