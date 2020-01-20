News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Leopard runs into house before being captured in India

Leopard runs into house before being captured in India
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 09:07 AM

A leopard that ran into a house and sparked a frantic search in southern India has been caught and tranquilised.

The big cat emerged from the Kamdanam forest and ran into a house in Shadnagar town in Telangana state, said Dr Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, a wildlife official.

The leopard sparked a frantic search (AP/Mahesh Kumar A)
The leopard sparked a frantic search (AP/Mahesh Kumar A)

After people were evacuated from the immediate area, wildlife officials worked to catch the animal and residents swarmed to watch and snap photos. A video shot by a resident showed the leopard resting on the terrace of a house.

“The leopard was transported to the zoo, where it will be kept under observation and released back into the forests after a couple of days,” said Dr Hakeem.

The leopard was found on the terrace of a house (AP/Mahesh Kumar A)
The leopard was found on the terrace of a house (AP/Mahesh Kumar A)

Deadly conflict between humans and animals has increased in recent years in India largely due to shrinking forest habitats and urban expansion.

According to official data, 224 people in India were killed in the last five years by tigers.

India is home to 70% of tigers in the world.

leopardTigersTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Vice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church serviceVice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church service

Boy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical conditionBoy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical condition

Dozens wounded as Iraqi protesters raise pressure on governmentDozens wounded as Iraqi protesters raise pressure on government

Johnson tells Putin no change in UK stance since Salisbury chemical attackJohnson tells Putin no change in UK stance since Salisbury chemical attack


Lifestyle

I see that a website describes the call of Canarian cory’s shearwaters as ‘waca waca’. It’s a mad, hysterical call, uttered when the parent birds arrive to feed their nestlings.Cory’s shearwaters show long-distance qualities

Is it too much to hope that an important public health matter, such as Lyme disease, will be an issue in the general election? There’s been a worrying reluctance by the authorities to face up to the extent of the disease here.Facing up to Lyme disease

A paper published in Current Biology examines the extinction of a colourful little bird which, until recently, thrived in the eastern US. With the appalling environmental catastrophe enveloping Australia, home to 56 of the world’s 370 parrot species, this account of the Carolina parakeet’s demise is timely.Trying to save the parrot is not all talk

The recent rescue of a trawler 20km north of Fanad Head in Co Donegal gave us a glimpse of the enormous seas that occasionally strike that part of the coast.Islands of Ireland: Inishbeg Island begs the question

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »