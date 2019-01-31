NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Leopard injures four after rampage in village in India

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 04:50 PM

A leopard strayed into a residential area in northern India and injured at least four people before it was locked inside a room, a forest ranger said.

Kuldip Kumar said a group of rangers reached the area in Jalandhar city in northern Punjab state after residents alerted police.

A leopard attacks a man (AP)

He said the leopard bit one ranger and clawed two others when they tried to capture it with a net, and injured at least one resident who pelted it with rocks.

The injuries were not life threatening.

A leopard sits by a wall at a residential area in Jalandhar, India (Shammi Mehra/AP)

Mr Kumar said the animal entered a room in a building and was locked inside by the rangers.

Conflicts between humans and animals are on the rise in India, where people have begun living in areas near and even inside reserves.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Indialeopard

Related Articles

India displays military might to mark Republic Day

Man mauled to death by lions in Indian Zoo

120m attend Hindu festival: Numbers defy comprehension

Watch: Terrified leopard rescued from 50ft well in India

More in this Section

Ugandan authorities seize cargo of ivory and pangolin scales

Jeremy Corbyn almost late for meeting on bus services after his does not turn up

JK Rowling’s ex-assistant saw employment as ‘blank cheque’, court told

Donald Trump raises hopes of trade breakthrough with China


Lifestyle

Face savers: Animal-friendly beauty goes mainstream

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »