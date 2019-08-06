News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Legal challenge launched to stop British PM forcing through no-deal Brexit

Legal challenge launched to stop British PM forcing through no-deal Brexit
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 03:24 PM

A cross-party group of politicians has launched legal action attempting to stop Boris Johnson forcing through a no-deal Brexit by suspending the British Parliament.

The crowdfunded challenge is being led by the Good Law Project, the same team that won a victory at the European Court of Justice last year over whether the UK could unilaterally cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50.

Shutting down Parliament – known as proroguing – to prevent MPs being able to vote against leaving the EU without a deal is “unlawful and unconstitutional”, according to the challenge backed by more than 70 MPs and peers.

The fact that so many MPs elected by the people are going to the Court of Session to stop a Prime Minister selected by members of the Conservative Party from suspending Parliament tells you quite how profoundly our politics has declined

The British Prime Minister has threatened to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal by October 31.

With the UK Government and the EU seemingly at a standoff over renegotiating the thrice-rejected Withdrawal Agreement, Mr Johnson has not ruled out proroguing Parliament to force no-deal Brexit through.

A group of politicians including Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson, Labour MP Jess Phillips and SNP MP Joanna Cherry have asked the Court of Session in Scotland to declare that Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot lawfully advise the Queen to close down Parliament.

Founder of the Good Law Project Jolyon Maugham QC said: “The fact that so many MPs elected by the people are going to the Court of Session to stop a Prime Minister selected by members of the Conservative Party from suspending Parliament tells you quite how profoundly our politics has declined.”

The legal papers, lodged with the Court of Session in Scotland as it sits through the summer, states: “Seeking to use the power to prorogue Parliament to avoid further parliamentary participation in the withdrawal of the UK from the EU is both unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Warning that “the exercise of the power of prorogation would have irreversible legal, constitutional and practical implications for the United Kingdom”, the challenge calls for the court to declare that proroguing Parliament before October 31 would be both unconstitutional and unlawful by denying MPs and Lords the chance to debate and approve the decision.

READ MORE

Is Boris Johnson heading for a no-deal Brexit?

While no date has been set to hear the case, the campaigners have stressed the time-sensitive nature of the challenge, with less than three months until the current withdrawal date.

The challenge adds: “The issues raised in this petition clearly concern a live constitutional issue on which there is a real and practical necessity to have the court’s determination as a matter of urgency.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Poll finds Irish the most optimistic in Europe about future of EUPoll finds Irish the most optimistic in Europe about future of EU

Brexit stand-off 'doesn't end' on October 31, Varadkar warns JohnsonBrexit stand-off 'doesn't end' on October 31, Varadkar warns Johnson

Varadkar hopes Boris Johnson will accept invitation to come to DublinVaradkar hopes Boris Johnson will accept invitation to come to Dublin

Is Boris Johnson heading for a no-deal Brexit?Is Boris Johnson heading for a no-deal Brexit?

Boris JohnsonBrexitCourt of SessionEdinburghNo DealTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’New parents with relationship problems ‘can cause behaviour issues in children’

20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats20-year sentence for man who sent pipe bombs to leading Democrats

British Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smokeBritish Airways plane ‘evacuated’ on landing after cabin filled with smoke

Ocean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists sayOcean temperature ‘surprises’ becoming more common, scientists say


Lifestyle

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »