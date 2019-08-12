News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Legal bid to stop British PM pushing through no-deal Brexit to go before judge in Scotland

Legal bid to stop British PM pushing through no-deal Brexit to go before judge in Scotland
By Press Association
Monday, August 12, 2019 - 12:23 PM

A legal challenge to prevent Boris Johnson forcing through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament has been allowed to proceed by the Scottish courts.

The legal bid, backed by more than 70 British MPs and peers, is seeking to get the Court of Session in Edinburgh to rule that suspending Parliament to make the UK leave the EU without a deal is “unlawful and unconstitutional”.

The petition has been filed at the Edinburgh court, which sits through the summer, and was granted permission to be heard by a judge.

An initial hearing is due to take place before Lord Doherty at the Court of Session on Tuesday morning to determine how the legal challenge will proceed.

A cross-party group of politicians is backing the legal petition, supported by the Good Law Project, which won a victory at the European Court of Justice last year over whether the UK could unilaterally cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50.

Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, said:

A man with no mandate seeks to cancel Parliament for fear it will stop him inflicting on an unwilling public an outcome they did not vote for and do not want

“That’s certainly not democracy and I expect our courts to say it’s not the law.”

One petitioner, Edinburgh South Labour MP Ian Murray, said: “When Boris Johnson unveiled his vacuous slogan ‘taking back control’, voters weren’t told that this could mean shutting down Parliament.

“The Prime Minister’s undemocratic proposal to hold Westminster in contempt simply can’t go unchallenged.

“On behalf of voters across the UK, this cross-party legal challenge aims to prevent him riding roughshod over British democracy.

“A no-deal Brexit would be catastrophic for Scotland and the UK, and voters deserve a final say on whether they want to keep the best deal we have and remain in the EU.”

The legal papers state: “Seeking to use the power to prorogue Parliament to avoid further parliamentary participation in the withdrawal of the UK from the EU is both unlawful and unconstitutional.”

Warning that “the exercise of the power of prorogation would have irreversible legal, constitutional and practical implications for the United Kingdom”, the challenge calls for the court to declare that proroguing Parliament before October 31 would be both unconstitutional and unlawful by denying MPs and the Lords the chance to debate and approve the decision.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’

- Press Association

More on this topic

Spending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggestsSpending on no-deal Brexit stockpiling hits £4bn, survey suggests

Varadkar: Backstop renegotiation will not be on agenda for Johnson meetingVaradkar: Backstop renegotiation will not be on agenda for Johnson meeting

Green MP calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women in UK to stop no-deal BrexitGreen MP calls for an ’emergency cabinet’ of women in UK to stop no-deal Brexit

Update: John Bruton claims Ireland and UK are 'in profound disagreement' over BrexitUpdate: John Bruton claims Ireland and UK are 'in profound disagreement' over Brexit

Boris JohnsonBrexitCourt of SessionEdinburghGood Law Projectno-deal brexitTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Muslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festivalMuslims in India-controlled Kashmir allowed to walk to mosques for Eid festival

French ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to countryFrench ministers call for probe into Jeffrey Epstein’s links to country

Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’Nigel Farage: Britain's Queen Mother was an ‘overweight, chain-smoking gin drinker’

Hong Kong airport cancels flights over protestHong Kong airport cancels flights over protest


Lifestyle

I’m seeing a wonderful woman and we have a huge physical attraction.Sex advice with Suzi Godson: Everything is great - apart from the sex

Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist, Mercy UniversityHospital (MUH) Cork.Working Life: Dr Clodagh Keohane, consultant haematologist at MUH

My eight-year-old daughter has developed warts on her fingers. Is there a remedy I can use?Natural health: My child has developed warts; my hair has become very fine since I had a baby

Herbal infusions can contain properties to alleviate problems associated with menstruation, says Ciara McDonnell.Period pain: Can herbal teas beat PMS?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »