News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Lebanon braced for massive anti-government protests

Lebanon braced for massive anti-government protests
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 01:03 PM

Lebanon is braced for what many expect to be the largest protests in the fourth day of anti-government demonstrations.

Thousands of people of all ages were gathering in Beirut’s central square on Sunday, waving Lebanese flags and chanting the “people want to bring down the regime”.

Anti-government protesters in Beirut (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Anti-government protesters in Beirut (Hassan Ammar/AP)

The protests are Lebanon’s largest in five years, spreading beyond Beirut to its main cities and towns.

The unrest erupted after the government proposed new taxes, part of stringent austerity measures amid a growing economic crisis.

The demonstrations unleashed long-simmering anger at a ruling class that has divided up power among themselves and amassed wealth for decades but has done little to fix a crumbling economy and dilapidated infrastructure.

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)
Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in Beirut, Lebanon (Hussein Malla/AP)

The protests have brought people from across the sectarian and religious lines that define the country.

READ MORE

Hong Kong protesters defy police ban to press ‘five main demands’

More on this topic

President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capitalPresident Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

Lebanese PM offers 72-hour ultimatum amid nationwide protestsLebanese PM offers 72-hour ultimatum amid nationwide protests

Irish Defence Forces personnel in Lebanon safe and well amid outbreak of violenceIrish Defence Forces personnel in Lebanon safe and well amid outbreak of violence

Hezbollah makes gains in Lebanon electionsHezbollah makes gains in Lebanon elections

BeirutLebanonprotestsTOPIC: Lebanon

More in this Section

Johnson sends unsigned photocopy of Parliament’s request for Brexit extension to EUJohnson sends unsigned photocopy of Parliament’s request for Brexit extension to EU

Soldiers on streets of Chilean capital after subway fare protests turn violentSoldiers on streets of Chilean capital after subway fare protests turn violent

Turkey bids to resettle two million Syrian refugees in border ‘safe zone’Turkey bids to resettle two million Syrian refugees in border ‘safe zone’

Scottish politicians react to Prime Minister’s Brexit defeatScottish politicians react to Prime Minister’s Brexit defeat


Lifestyle

Ovarian cancer has been dubbed ‘the silent killer’. Christina Henry tells Rowena Walsh why she is one of the lucky onesAgeing with attitude: Life after ovarian cancer

Jamie Oliver is on a mission to get everyone eating more vegetables with the release of his new book, Veg.A selection of recipes from Jamie Oliver's new book Veg

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »