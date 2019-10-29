Lebanese PM to step down amid anti-government protests

Lebanon’s embattled prime minister has said he is handing his resignation to the president after he hit a “dead end” amid nationwide anti-government protests.

Saad Hariri spoke after nearly two weeks of nationwide mass demonstrations calling for the resignation of the government and the overthrow of the political class that has dominated the country since its 1975-1990 civil war.

Mr Hariri’s comments were quickly cheered by the few protesters who had returned to the epicentre of the protests in central Beirut.

A mob had broken up the protest camp shortly before Mr Hariri spoke, amid tensions reflecting the division among politicians over how to handle the crisis.

The PM called on all Lebanese to protect civil peace and prevent further economic deterioration.

He said he will present his resignation to President Michel Aoun.