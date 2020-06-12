Lebanese central bank to inject funds as currency tumbles amid protests

Lebanon’s money changers say the country’s central bank has agreed to inject fresh dollars into the market to prop up the national currency after a night of protests spurred by the dramatic plunging of the Lebanese pound.

The protests, which degenerated into attacks on several bank branches, and the tumbling of the currency prompted an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday.

Despite previous efforts to control the currency depreciation, the Lebanese pound sold for more than 6,000 to the dollar on Thursday on the black market, down from 4,000 in recent days.

The pound had maintained a fixed rate of 1,500 to the dollar for nearly 30 years. Anti-government protesters in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP)

Mahmoud Halawa, head of the money changers union, said the central bank governor promised to inject a sufficient amount of dollars into the market for importers and regular citizens.

Security forces will also crack down on the black market or any money changers selling above a set rate of 3,940 to the dollar, he said.

It is not clear if there are enough dollars available to stop the local currency depreciation. Mr Halawa said fresh dollars would mostly come from money transfer bureaus.

The currency crash comes during a historic economic and financial crisis facing the small Mediterranean country and appears to reflect the growing shortage of foreign currency.

It also signalled panic over new US sanctions that will affect neighbouring Syria in coming days and a lack of trust in the government’s management of the crisis.

Protesters poured into the streets on Thursday over the rising dollar price in a country dependent on imports, where people have for years used the dollar and the local currency interchangeably. Riot police advance to push back the protesters (Hussein Malla/AP)

The demonstrators shut down roads in several parts of the country and burned tyres.

In central Beirut, they pelted police and soldiers with rocks and smashed some store fronts, drawing volleys of tear gas. Some protesters set fire to a private bank nearby.

In the country’s north and south, others threw stones at the offices of some private banks in an expression of anger at their perceived role in deepening the economic malaise.

Security forces reopened blocked roads early on Friday and calm was restored.

Prime minister Hassan Diab cancelled his schedule and called for an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis. Riad Salameh, the central bank governor who has been singled out by Mr Diab for his mishandling of the situation, was taking part. A shop damaged during an anti-government protest (Hussein Malla/AP)

The renewed demonstrations amid calls for Mr Diab’s resignation are a huge challenge for the prime minister who took over after his predecessor, Saad Hariri, resigned amid nationwide protests late last year.

Mr Diab’s government is supported by the Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies and has been weakened by the crisis. Other protesters called for Mr Salameh to resign.

The heavily indebted Lebanese government has been in talks for weeks with the International Monetary Fund after it asked for a financial rescue plan but there are no signs of an imminent deal.

Lebanon’s financial problems pre-date the coronavirus pandemic that put the country in lockdown for months, further compounding the crisis.

Years of corruption and mismanagement have left Lebanon with depleted resources, while shrinking investment in the war-riddled region and falling remittances from Lebanese abroad increased the shortage of foreign capital.