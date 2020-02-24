News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ resists second demolition attempt

‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ resists second demolition attempt
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 06:40 PM

The “Leaning Tower of Dallas” – a social media sensation born when a part of a building survived implosion – has endured scores of blows from a wrecking ball in a second attempt at demolition.

Dozens of people gathered in the centre of the Texas city to watch as a crane was used to batter the former Affiliated Computer Services building.

The 11-storey building had found a second life online after surviving a first demolition attempt. It inspired jokes and comparisons to Italy’s Leaning Tower of Pisa when a February 16 implosion failed to bring down its core.

The company that engineered the blast said some explosives did not go off. In the following week, people flocked to the site to post photos of themselves pretending to prop up the lopsided tower.

The remainder of the building proved resilient on Monday.

“They’re taking the wrecking ball and hitting the side of it over and over again, and it’s still just ineffective,” said Shawn Graybill, a 24-year-old who lives nearby and came out in his pyjamas to watch the demolition. “It’s not knocking the tower down.”

Lloyd Nabors, whose company is handling the demolition, previously said the tower was leaning in the direction it was intended to fall, and there were no safety concerns.

The building is being demolished to make way for a 2.5 billion dollar mixed-use project

The demolition had been set to end by noon, but the the core of the tower, including the elevator shafts, was still standing. Minutes before noon the work crew lowered the wrecking ball back to the ground.

As the demolition work took place, an online petition to “save this landmark from destruction” continued to draw signatures.

Mr Graybill said he has not signed but plans to if the tower does not tumble soon.

DallasTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Mars is seismically active, initial findings from Nasa’s probe confirmMars is seismically active, initial findings from Nasa’s probe confirm

Billion-year-old seaweed fossils discoveredBillion-year-old seaweed fossils discovered

Nasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures diesNasa mathematician portrayed in Hidden Figures dies

Several injured as car hits crowd at German carnivalSeveral injured as car hits crowd at German carnival


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »