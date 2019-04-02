NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Leaders of Greece and North Macedonia snap historic selfie

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 12:03 PM

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras has arrived in North Macedonia on the first official visit by a Greek leader after decades of strained relations between the two Balkan nations.

Outside the main government building in Skopje, Mr Tsipras posed for a selfie with North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev.

The leaders’ selfie (Boris Grdanoski/AP)

The former Yugoslav republic officially changed its name earlier this year from Macedonia to North Macedonia, settling a dispute with Greece that lasted nearly three decades.

Mr Tsipras travelled with 10 Greek cabinet ministers and business representatives to sign several friendship agreements to boost co-operation in trade and defence.

North Macedonia is due to become the next member of Nato after Greece dropped its objections.

- Press Association

