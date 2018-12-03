NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Lawyers for Donald Trump seek to recoup legal costs from Stormy Daniels

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 02:57 PM

Lawyers for President Donald Trump want a Los Angeles judge to award 340,000 US dollars in legal fees for successfully defending him against defamation claims by porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Lawyers are due in Los Angeles federal court on Monday to make their case that gamesmanship by Daniels’ lawyer led to big bills.

Daniels alleges she had an affair with Mr Trump in 2006.

She sued him after he dismissed her claims of being threatened to keep quiet about the tryst as a “total con job”.

A judge ruling Mr Trump’s statement was an exaggeration aimed at a political rival threw out the case in October.

He said Mr Trump could recoup legal fees.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who represents Ms Daniels, says the amount sought is staggering and should not exceed 25,000 US dollars.

KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpStormy Daniels

