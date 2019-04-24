NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Lawyers for Bill Cosby hit out at judge as they seek bail while he appeals

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 06:13 PM

Imprisoned actor Bill Cosby has renewed attacks on a Pennsylvania trial judge as he again seeks bail while he appeals against his sex-assault conviction.

Lawyers for the 81-year-old Cosby filed a bail motion with the state Superior Court.

They complain that Montgomery County Judge Steven O’Neill has not issued a post-trial opinion explaining key trial decisions in the seven months since Cosby’s conviction.

The defence needs the opinion to pursue Cosby’s appeals.

Bill Cosby is seeking bail (Matt Rourke/AP)

There is no deadline for judges to file their opinions, and some spend many months on them in complex cases.

The motion accuses Mr O’Neill of harbouring a personal grudge against a defence witness.

Mr O’Neill’s office says he will not have a comment on the motion.

Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Jailed Bill Cosby challenging lawyers over fees for sex assault trial

Bill Cosby agrees to settle defamation lawsuits

Bill Cosby moved to general population unit at Pennsylvania prison

Bill Cosby’s lawyers list trial ‘errors’ as they prepare appeal bid

KEYWORDS

Bill Cosby

More in this Section

Sri Lanka attackers ‘highly educated’ with some thought to have studied in UK and Australia

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Key aide to Kim Jong Un removed from post, claims South Korea

Recovery efforts stall as more than 50 believed dead in Burma jade mine mudslide


Lifestyle

The new tour that brings you behind the scenes at the Everyman Theatre

On the 6th anniversary of the Rana Plaza tragedy – how transparent are fashion brands being now?

How to make Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

Want to cut down on sugar? Experts reveal how to slash your intake in 6 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »