Lawyer who racially abused flight crew found dead after release from prison

Simone Burns.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 04, 2019 - 12:56 PM

A human rights lawyer who was jailed after shouting racist abuse at Air India staff has been found dead just days after being released from prison, police have said.

Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in prison back in April after footage of her racially abusing stewards after being refused alcohol on an Air India flight went viral.

Footage which showed the 50-year-old telling a crew member she was “a f****ing international lawyer” was played in court at the time.

Her defence team told the court that she had no recollection of the incident and she admitted to being drunk on the aircraft.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said:

The body of a woman found at Beachy Head on June 1 has been identified as Simone Burns from Hove.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer."

    If you or someone you know has been affected by mental health issues you can contact:

  • Samaritans - 116 123, text 087 2609090 or email jo@samaritans.ie

  • Pieta House (Suicide & Self-harm) - 1800 247 247 or 01 623 5606

  • Aware (Depression, Bi-Polar Disorder & Anxiety) - 1800 80 48 48

  • Grow (Mental Health support & Recovery) - 1890 474 474

  • Bodywhys (Eating Disorders Associations of Ireland) - 1890 200 444

  • Childline (for under 18s) - 1800 66 66 66

