Lawyer who racially abused flight crew found dead after release from prison

A human rights lawyer who was jailed after shouting racist abuse at Air India staff has been found dead just days after being released from prison, police have said.
Simone Burns was sentenced to six months in prison back in April after footage of her racially abusing stewards after being refused alcohol on an Air India flight went viral.
Footage which showed the 50-year-old telling a crew member she was “a f****ing international lawyer” was played in court at the time.
Her defence team told the court that she had no recollection of the incident and she admitted to being drunk on the aircraft.
A spokesman for Sussex Police said:
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and the next of kin have been informed. The matter has been passed to the coroner’s officer."