Lawyer says Harvey Weinstein’s trial will start on May 6

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:48 PM

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York is scheduled for May 6, his lawyer has said.

Court officials say that date is tentative and unofficial.

Lawyer Benjamin Brafman mentioned the date in a court filing on Monday in a civil case against Hollywood mogul Weinstein.

He wants actress Ashley Judd’s lawsuit put on hold until Weinstein’s criminal case is resolved.

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein (Ian West/PA)

A court spokesman said on Tuesday that an early May trial date had been discussed, but that nothing was official.

A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 7.

A judge last month denied a defence motion seeking to dismiss the case.

The 66-year-old Weinstein is charged with raping an unidentified female acquaintance in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

- Press Association


