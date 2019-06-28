News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions

Friday, June 28, 2019 - 02:37 PM

A new federal lawsuit filed in Atlanta is seeking to block a Georgia law that bans most abortions, saying it is unconstitutional.

Lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and the Centre for Reproductive Rights filed the lawsuit on behalf of Georgia advocacy groups and abortion providers.

The law is among the nation’s most restrictive abortion legislation. It would effectively ban the procedure at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. It does allow for some limited exceptions.

The ban is set to take effect on January 1 if it is not blocked by a judge.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp acknowledged when he signed the measure into law in May that a court challenge was likely, but he said he was undeterred.

- Press Association

