NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Lawsuit over HBO’s Michael Jackson documentary

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 09:19 PM

The estate of Michael Jackson is suing HBO over a documentary about two men who accuse the late pop superstar of molesting them when they were boys.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges that by co-producing and airing Leaving Neverland, as HBO intends to do next month, the cable channel is violating a 1992 contract for showing a Jackson concert in which it agreed not to disparage the singer.

Wade Robson, director Dan Reed and James Safechuck promote the film Leaving Neverland (Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

The suit states that the contract covered future disparagement of Jackson, and that the film alleges Jackson molested children on the Dangerous tour that the concert footage came from.

It asks the court to order arbitration, and says damages could exceed $100 million (£77 million).

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit, but the channel has consistently defended the documentary in the face of complaints from the estate.

- Press Association

More on this topic

The two shows that changed TV forever

EastEnders fans mourn Dr Legg after his ‘beautiful’ and topical death

This week's Ray D'Arcy line-up is serving laughs, scares and style

Stacey Dooley: My boyfriend wasn’t jealous of Kevin Clifton


More in this Section

Watch: Hundreds of Zenit St Petersburg fans welcome team bus with flare salute

Hillsborough pitch like ‘battleground’ after crush, victim’s mother tells court

Judge to consider lifting ban on naming 16-year-old killer of Alesha MacPhail

Vatican summit on sex abuse focuses on accountability


Lifestyle

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

Ask Audrey: 'I'm pretending to be from Monkstown, but I'm really just a wan from Turners Cross'

Six questions from a first-time viewer of MasterChef

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »